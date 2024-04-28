Weather Blog | 1-day break in thunderstorm chances

Good Sunday, bloggers —

Well, for the first time in a long time, I can safely say, "We do not need rain."

Officially at KCI, we have seen over 2" of rain in the last 24 hours, taking our monthly total to over one-half a foot and our yearly total to over 10".

This puts us nearly 3" above average for the month and 2" above average for the year.

Locations to the south and east have seen much more.

Jeff Penner

May and June are on average the wettest time of year in our area. So, when you have an active weather pattern during the wettest time of year, it is hard to get a totally dry day.

SEVERE WEATHER UPDATE

Just after I wrote the blog and recorded the video, the Storm Prediction Center reduced the severe threat across the board for today!

We are now in a level 1 of 5 risk and on the edge of a 2% chance of seeing a tornado within 25 miles of a location!

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Our next thunderstorm chance after today is Tuesday.

Jeff Penner

Details on the upcoming thunderstorm chances are in the five-and-a-half-minute video below.

Have a great week ahead.

Stay healthy.

Stay with KSHB 41 and we'll keep you advised.

—

EARLIER BLOG

We are not done with the chance of thunderstorms today; we get a one-day break this week.

We are in a level 2 of 5 severe weather threat today, but hail would be the main threat as we are not going to warm up enough today for big severe weather.

This is thanks to the Saturday night rain.

Jeff Penner

Now, there is a 2% to 5% chance of seeing a tornado within 25 miles of a location today. We were in a 10% Saturday.

Anytime there are thunderstorms this time of year, you often cannot take the tornado threat to zero.

Jeff Penner

—