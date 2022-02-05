Weather Blog: A run at 60 degrees and the next big storm

Good Saturday bloggers,

Here are the low temperatures from this morning. It is a bit upside down. The lows were 20° in Dallas, 11° in Oklahoma City but 35° at Billings, Montana. How about 5° in St. Louis.

What is going on? Warmer air is building in the high plains as the wind blows from higher to lower elevation, a down slope wind which forces the air to warm as the air parcels get compressed. There is an extensive snow pack from the southern Plains to New England. The snow with a light wind allows temperatures to tank.

Jeff Penner

We are in for a big warm up today, this first of many ups and downs in the temperature the next 10 days.

A big storm system is also showing up.

Details on the ups, downs, all arounds and the next storm are in the five minute video below.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.