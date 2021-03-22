Menu

Weather Blog - A Storm System Is Approaching

Surface Forecast Valid Tuesday Morning
Posted at 7:57 AM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 09:11:13-04

Good morning bloggers,

We just experienced the beginning of spring with some great weekend weather. I think we all got a little bit of "spring fever". A storm system is now approaching. Let's take a look. Here is today's video blog:

A storm system will be strengthening as it approaches us later tonight and Tuesday. Here is the surface forecast valid at 7 AM tomorrow:

Surface Forecast Valid Tuesday Morning

Kansas City Weather Timeline:

  • Today: Cloudy with a few morning showers. There will be a mostly dry afternoon with rain approaching and moving in around sunset. A few thunderstorms are possible Southeast winds 10-20 mph. High: 64°
  • Tonight: A 100% chance of rain with a few thunderstorms possible. There is a very low risk of severe thunderstorms, but some heavy downpours and some lightning and thunder are expected. Southeast winds 10-20 mph. Low: 54°
  • Tuesday: A 100% chance of rain with a few thunderstorms possible. High: 55° It will become quite windy Tuesday night.
  • Wednesday: The wind will die down. It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain again by Wednesday night. High: 52°

Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the Gabbing With Gary blog. Have a great day, and we will go in-depth with KCs most accurate forecast on 41 Action News!

Gary

