Weather Blog - A Storm System Is Approaching

We just experienced the beginning of spring with some great weekend weather. I think we all got a little bit of "spring fever". A storm system is now approaching. Let's take a look. Here is today's video blog:

A storm system will be strengthening as it approaches us later tonight and Tuesday. Here is the surface forecast valid at 7 AM tomorrow:

Surface Forecast Valid Tuesday Morning

Kansas City Weather Timeline:

Today: Cloudy with a few morning showers. There will be a mostly dry afternoon with rain approaching and moving in around sunset. A few thunderstorms are possible Southeast winds 10-20 mph. High: 64°

A 100% chance of rain with a few thunderstorms possible. There is a very low risk of severe thunderstorms, but some heavy downpours and some lightning and thunder are expected. Southeast winds 10-20 mph. Low: 54°

Tuesday: A 100% chance of rain with a few thunderstorms possible. High: 55° It will become quite windy Tuesday night.

It will become quite windy Tuesday night. Wednesday: The wind will die down. It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain again by Wednesday night. High: 52°

Gary