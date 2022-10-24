Weather Blog - A very rainy Monday is about to start

Good morning bloggers,

Get the umbrella out and the coats ready! Heavy rain and colder air is on the way!

It has been so ridiculously dry that we are now officially in a drought. The perfect remedy would be around 2" of rain. A few spots may get that much while most of us will likely get closer to 1" of rain today.

How dry has it been?

It has rained measurably (.01" or more) only five days out of the last 55 days

The last time we had over 0.50" of rain in one day was on Sept. 10 or 54 days ago

The five days it rained were on Sept. 10, 21, 23 and Oct. 11 and 12

We have had 1.17" of rain in this stretch since Aug. 28. The average during this period is 6.84"

Here comes the relief - 7 A.M. Radar

7 AM Radar

A large area of rain is moving our way from the southwest right now. Look at the band of thunderstorms stretching from Wichita, Kansas, southwest to Wichita Falls, Texas. This is great news. The last LRC did not produce anything like this at all. We had rain bands, but nothing like this.

7 AM Surface Map

The past two LRC years we didn't have well defined cold fronts like this one. This is really fascinating as we are in the 70s this morning. At 7 a.m. it was 74° at KCI Airport and 37° in Goodland, Kansas.

Kansas City Forecast:

Today: A 100% chance of rain moving in before noon. Heavy rain is likely for an hour or two with thunderstorms possible. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches possible with most areas getting close to 1". A few locations will likely see the 2" amounts especially southeast of I-35. Temperatures will drop from the 70s this morning to the 50s by early this afternoon.

Tonight: Rain ending with northwest winds 15-30 mph. Low: 43°

Rain ending with northwest winds 15-30 mph. Low: Tuesday: It will be cloudy early becoming sunny later in the day. Northwest winds 10-25 mph. High: 56°

It will be turning colder with rain moving in! I had hernia surgery two Friday's ago and I am not allowed to walk the dogs. If they pull me it could be quite dangerous for my hernia repair. I also can't lift weights, or anything more than 10 lbs for five to six weeks at least as well. I am feeling better with just a little pain. Thank you so much for the support!

I will be back at work Tuesday night!

Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog and sharing in this weather experience.

Have a great day,

Gary