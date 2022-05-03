Weather Blog: Wind chill factor, a look into our next storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good morning bloggers,

What is going on? We have a wind chill factor on May 3, 2022. Temperatures are in the 40s and it feels like it is in the 30s as we are on the backside of this storm system:

Wind Chill Factor In May

A surface cyclone is tracking across western Illinois this morning. For the first time since early last fall, there is no snow around this storm system. Oh, there was snow around it yesterday, but finally, it is too warm this morning to have snow and it is just a cold rain north of that surface low. In Kansas City, we have some drizzle and colder air is moving in. It may stay in the 40s most of the day as we may be stuck in the clouds for three more days. The next good chance of sunshine is Friday.

This next map shows the water vapor satellite picture. The storm that just passed Kansas City is now shown in that comma cloud from Minneapolis curving around the comma to Dallas. There is a severe weather risk off to the east ahead of this system today. And, you can see the next storm system spinning around over Idaho this morning.

Our Next Storm

This next storm is stronger than the first one, and there is a third one and an even stronger one due early next week. That third one may stall and allow for a substantial warm-up early next week. We will look ahead to that, what I think is good news, in a few days and on KSHB 41 today and tonight. For now, let's look at this next system that will be maturing over southern Kansas by Thursday morning as shown below:

Surface Forecast Thursday

This storm on Thursday has the potential to bring many areas more than 1 inch of rain Wednesday night and Thursday. That is about the average on the models, with a few producing less than an inch and some producing a lot more. There is also a severe weather risk that we will have to monitor closely. If the storm slows down just a bit it may draw some warmer air into our region which would increase our severe weather risk. As of this moment it appears that the risk will be over southeastern Missouri into Arkansas.

Severe Risk Thursday

As the new data comes in today we will update the risk and go over the rainfall prediction as this wet and stormy pattern continues.

One thing we sometimes say in May is, "Wow, we just skipped from winter to summer. There was no spring." Well, I haven't heard anyone say that this year. Some of you have been asking me, "Where is spring?" This is spring. Spring is always the transition from winter to summer. Eventually, summer will win out, but for now, we are in a cool spring pattern with a warming trend around four days away.

Hey, it was 86 degrees in April. Here are the April stats:

April Statistics

For today, expect cloudy and cool with some drizzle this morning. I doubt we see any sunshine, and if that forecast holds true, then it may struggle to get back up to our forecast high in the lower or middle 50s. So, bundle up and enjoy this cool spring day. The winds will be out of the north at 10 to 25 miles per hour.

Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog and sharing in this weather experience.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Gary