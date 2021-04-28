Weather Blog - Afternoon & Evening Thunderstorms Possible

Good afternoon bloggers,

There is a very low end risk of severe weather to our south today, with a level 3 out of 5 risk in Texas. We still have to monitor these thunderstorms closely as this part of the pattern has produced severe weather in other LRC cycles in our region. Here are today's risks:

Severe Weather Risk

As you can see, KC is not in the risk area, but look at this Powercast valid at 5 PM today:

5 PM Powercast

This shows a few stronger thunderstorms that try to form near a cold front that will be tracking across our area tonight. Here is a look at the surface set up as of 11 AM:

Surface Set Up at 11 AM

Notice the 40s and 50s to the northwest. As this front moves through it will weaken, and thus, finally, we will not be too much colder after the front moves through. It will likely still be near or above 70 degrees Thursday and Friday. Again, as the front approaches and moves across, a few thunderstorms are possible.

Kansas City Forecast:

Rest of today: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms developing. If you get under one of the stronger thunderstorms an inch of rain is possible. High: 74° with light winds

Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms developing. If you get under one of the stronger thunderstorms an inch of rain is possible. High: with light winds Tonight: The wind shifts to the northwest and increases to 15 or 20 mph. The chance of rain will end after the wind shifts. Low: 53°

The wind shifts to the northwest and increases to 15 or 20 mph. The chance of rain will end after the wind shifts. Low: Thursday: Cooler, but nice with the sun returning. A northwest breeze at 5-15 mph. High: 71°

Thank you for spending a few minutes reading today's Gabbing With Gary blog. Have a great afternoon and we will update you with any changes on 41 Action News.

Gary