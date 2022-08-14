Weather Blog: August storm system ramps rain chances up

Good Sunday bloggers,

We needed a cool down and we need rain. One down, one to go. A cold front came through Saturday night making today and Monday 10 degrees cooler than Saturday. This means highs will be 85°-90°. Unfortunately, there was no rain with the front. A few rain showers occurred in northern Missouri this morning.

A few rain showers are possible Monday, especially across northern Missouri. But, an August storm system will drop south into eastern Kansas and Missouri Tuesday. This will greatly increase rain and thunderstorm chances.

Jeff Penner

Now, how much will fall on your yard or farm? The latest data is covered in detail in the five-and-a-half minute video below.

Have a great week.

Stay healthy