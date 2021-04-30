Weather Blog: An Eat Outside Index (E.O.I) of Infinity (∞)

Good Friday bloggers,

The weather does not get much better in KC than it is on this last day of April. Highs are around 80 with 100% sunshine, low humidity and a 5-10 mph breeze from the southwest. This makes the E.O.I. (Eat Outside Index) no lower than 10 and no higher than infinity!

May will start nice as well. Saturday will be sunny, breezy and warm with highs in the mid 80s. The humidity will still be low with southwest winds at 15-30 mph.

There are changes showing up for Sunday into next week.

This great weather is timed perfectly for the big races out at the Kansas Speedway this weekend. The only issue may be a few rain showers Sunday afternoon and evening.

Jeff Penner

The 3 minute video below goes into detail on the upcoming weather changes.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.