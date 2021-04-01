Weather Blog - Baseball Season & A Warming Trend Begins Today

Good morning bloggers,

We had a freeze, and it may have been our last freeze of the season. I still see another cold front or two that may drop us deep into the 30s again in the middle of April. The chance of a hard freeze is going to be low the rest of this season, however. Did we have a hard freeze this morning? In some respects we did, but by definition we did not.

7 AM Temperatures

The lowest temperature of the day is almost always reached around five to ten minutes after sunrise. The sunrise this morning was at 7:03 AM, and tomorrow it is two minutes earlier at 7:01 AM. Yes, the days are getting longer by around 2 to 3 minutes per day right now. So, with the sunrise at 7:03, the low temperature was likely reached around 7:10 AM or so before the sun starts doing its great work and heating us up.

Morning Low Temperature

The low as of 7 AM was 26°, and it may have dropped a bit lower. It was 28 degrees or lower for only around 90 minutes this morning, and that falls short of a "killing" hard freeze. So, most of the tender vegetation likely made it through the night. Another thing to think about is the temperature profile. Those daffodil trees are flowering around ten feet above the ground. The coldest temperatures are right above the grass blades, and then it can be five degrees warmer at flower level on those trees. So, they likely only had a very light freeze up there. Just something to think about!

Baseball season begins today. We are the official meteorologists of the Kansas City Royals. The weather looks great this afternoon. There will not be much of a breeze and it will be nice out at Kauffman Stadium. Expect a high of around 55° this afternoon. And, then it will jump up to 67° Friday with increasing south winds at 25 mph. And, then it will be nice this weekend with a south breeze and 75 to 80 degrees by Saturday afternoon and Sunday. 75° Saturday, and near 80° Sunday. The last time it was 80 degrees was October 22, 2020. or 160 days ago!

