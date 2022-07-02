Weather Blog: Beneficial rain, thunderstorms

Good rainy Saturday bloggers,

We are tracking a large area of rain and thunderstorms. This is great news as many locations have seen just 10-30% of average rainfall June 1-July 1.

Jeff Penner

This main area of rain and thunderstorms will end 1-2:30 p.m. as the back edge moves east at around 20 mph. A few showers and thunderstorms may linger into the night. So, keep an eye to the sky if you have outdoor plans, such as the Kenny Chesney concert.

So far this is how much rain has occurred. These are radar estimated rainfall totals, so your rain gauge may read different.

What is next for the rest of the holiday weekend? Let's go through this.

SATURDAY 2 P.M.-MIDNIGHT:

A few showers and thunderstorms will still be possible. So, if you have outdoor plans, keep an eye to the sky. Temperatures will be 70°-75°, but still humid along with a light wind.

TONIGHT-SUNDAY (MIDNIGHT-7 AM):

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible with lows 65°-70° with an east wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the morning, giving way to a warm and humid afternoon with highs in the 80s. It will become partly cloudy with a southeast breeze 5-15 mph.

4TH OF JULY MORNING:

A cluster of thunderstorms will be tracking across Nebraska and Iowa. It may clip northern Missouri with a 10% chance it affects the KC area. Lows will be in the muggy 75°-80° range. So, if you have a morning neighborhood parade it should be dry and muggy.

4TH OF JULY AFTERNOON:

It will become mostly sunny and steamy, great weather for the pool as it will be around 90° by noon. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s. A south wind at 10-25 mph will help a bit.

JULY 4TH FIREWORKS TIME:

It still looks dry, very warm and humid with temperatures in the 80s. A south wind 10-15 mph will help a bit. This breeze will help with the firework smoke a bit as well. There are years with almost no wind and after fireworks time a thick smoky haze can form.

WEATHER FORECAST SUMMARY:

Have a happy, healthy and safe 4th of July weekend.

There is a Drunk/Texting while driving Warning in memory for all of those who have lost their lives in drunk/texting while driving accidents. Nathan McDuffie was 17 years old when he lost his life in a drunk driving accident 26 years ago. Today he would be 43.