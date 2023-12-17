Weather Blog | Chance of a 'white Christmas' affected by split flow

Good Sunday bloggers,

Thick frost and any black ice patches will melt by 10 a.m. as we will see abundant sunshine with highs in the low 50s today.

If you have to leave before 10 a.m. and your car is parked outside, get the ice scraper.

Jeff Penner

It was a pretty sunrise as we saw just a few cirrus clouds.

Jeff Penner

Before the sunrise, we could see the Venus rise.

Jeff Penner

A cold front will move through this evening, so Monday will see highs around 40° which is average for this time of year.

As we head to the first day of winter and Christmas day the jet stream is going to split into two and at times three streams. This is going to affect our chance of a "white Christmas."

Details are in the five-and-a-half minute video below.

Have a great week ahead

Stay healthy