Weather Blog - Extreme Heat In Palm Springs & The Hottest KC Temperatures In Two Years Later This Week

Major changes in the weather pattern are going to happen during the next week, just as summer approaches. Before cooler air arrives next week, Kansas City is about to have its warmest temperatures in almost two years. The last time it was 97° or hotter was July 20, 2019! We are forecasting 97° Thursday and 96° Friday. But, then a strong cold front will be blasting in, rather strong for summer time. This will happen around Sunday. Let's take a look.

We will begin with hurricane season. Tropical Storm Bill formed off the east coast and will not affect the United States at all. Here are the current systems being tracked right now:

From The National Hurricane Center

The one over the Gulf of Mexico is part in the part of the cycling weather pattern (LRC) that we predicted to form there this week. That prediction was made in February and we will discuss more in-depth tomorrow. The target is Louisiana and the central Gulf coast. It is still very early in hurricane season. The systems have a hard time intensifying until the waters warm up a bit more in the next two months.

2021 Hurricane Names

The next named storm will be Claudette. Last year was so active that we got through the entire list of names and started using the Greek Alphabet. This year, there is a second list of names that will be used if we get that many named systems.

Back to our weather - major changes are showing up:

Upper Level Flow Today

The map above shows the flow aloft later today. There is a big upper level high height area over the Four Corners region. It is not a high pressure area, but a high height area, because this is the 500 mb height map. The pressure is the same at every point on this map, but the points just happen to be at different levels above us. The winds blow parallel to the lines. The High Height center over Four Corners is quite strong and is going to produce tremendous heat.

Palm Springs Forecast:

Palm Springs Forecast From The NWS

It may reach 120° in a few spots the next few days. Now, that is hot, and that is the shade forecast temperature. This means it will be close to 130° in the sun. Ouch!

The anticyclone is a heat wave creating machine and it will nudge our way Thursday and Friday, and then go away by the end of the weekend. As you can see below, by Sunday it is forecast to get squashed down to northwestern Mexico. A deep trough is then forecast to form, right on schedule per the LRC. We are moving into the part of the pattern that produced our first inch of snow, so why not have a strong cold front early next week. It's right on schedule.

Sunday Upper Level Flow

That flow around that developing upper level low height area in Canada is going to produce something like this forecast below:

Strong Cold Front Next Week (From TropicalTidbits.com)

This forecast above shows a strong cold front with north winds early next week. This may drop the highs into the upper 70s with lows in the 50s next week. So, just as summer begins we get treated with a refreshing cold front.

Kansas City Weather Time-Line:

Today: Mostly sunny and slightly cooler than yesterday. Light winds with a high of 92°

Mostly sunny and slightly cooler than yesterday. Light winds with a high of Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 67°

Clear and mild. Low: Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a south breeze at 5-15 mph. High: 92°

Mostly sunny with a south breeze at 5-15 mph. High: Thursday: Mostly sunny with southwest winds 10-25 mph. High: 97°

Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the Gabbing with Gary blog. Have a great Tuesday.

