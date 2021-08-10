Weather Blog: Finally, some Much Needed Rain!

Good Tuesday bloggers,

Well, finally we are getting some rain and thunderstorms in locations that have seen under .25" during the last 3 weeks!

We thought we would see scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon after highs in the mid 90s. The computer models had a very hard time picking this up. Around midnight, after I got home from filling in for Gary last night I noticed new thunderstorms forming in northwest Kansas. I thought to myself, I bet these move through during the morning. Sure enough, here it is.

Jeff Penner

This rain is accomplishing two things.

One, it is bringing a much needed .25" to 1" of rain to locations that have seen little rain in 3 weeks. Two, highs will not be as hot today as the clouds and rain will end by noon. Highs may still reach the low 90s, but the Excessive Heat will likely not occur today.

What's ahead? Wednesday and Thursday do look hot. There is a chance of some thunderstorms Thursday that we will be watching. A bit of a cold front moves through Friday bringing a chance of thunderstorms. Highs will drop to 85-90 Friday into the weekend.

We will update this forecast later today.

Have a great day and enjoy the rain!