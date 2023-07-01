Weather Blog: Finally some rain! Any more through the Fourth?

Good Saturday bloggers,

Is it really July 1? What happened to January through June? Well it is July 1 making this June 2023 statistics day. It was another drier than average month, but at least we have seen some rain the last 24 hours.

In the seven-and-a-half minute video below we look at rainfall the last five days, the big hail and wind reports from Friday, the chance of rain and thunderstorms today, the next chance of rain after today and the forecast for the rest of the holiday weekend.

Have a great Fourth of July weekend.

Stay healthy and please do not drink/text and drive.