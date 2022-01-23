Watch
Weather Blog: GO CHIEFS! Roller coaster temperatures

Jeff Penner
Posted at 8:45 AM, Jan 23, 2022
Good Chiefs Sunday bloggers,

It was an interesting Sunday sunrise as areas of low clouds (stratus, stratocumulus) accompanied a cold front drifting in from the north. Cirrus clouds were streaming to the southeast over the stratus clouds.

The high for today has been 42°, around 2-3 a.m. The cold front moving through will keep temperatures in the 30s today. Temperatures will drop to the 20s and low 30s for the game before rising to the 40's after midnight.

So, during the game 5-8 p.m., temperatures will drop as often occurs any evening 5-8 p.m. What is unusual is temperatures warming 10-20 degrees after 10 p.m. all the way to the morning.

When the Chiefs get ready to kickoff, temperatures will be 30°-35° at Arrowhead while it is 20° at Chillicothe and 50° at Emporia. An interesting set up for sure.

We have been on a roller coaster ride of temperatures the last two weeks and this roller coaster ride will continue.

Details on the temperature roller coaster ride and the chances for any precipitation are in the five minute video below.

Have a great week, stay healthy and GO CHIEFS!

