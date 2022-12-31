Watch Now
Weather Blog: Happy New Year, the 1st storm system of 2023

Jeff Penner
Posted at 9:44 AM, Dec 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-31 10:47:23-05

Good last day of 2022 bloggers,

It is hard to believe that the year is about to be 2023. That means I graduated high school 35 years ago. It seems like 100 years ago and five years ago in some aspects.

Now to the weather.

New Year's day 2021 and 2022 both saw around 2" of snow. Jan. 1, 2022 we dropped to the single digits. Jan. 1, 2023 will be quite different.

Highs on Sunday will be in the 50s with a light breeze and sun shining through high clouds.

2.jpg

What about the second of January into the first week of 2023?

Details are in the six minute video below.

Have a Happy and safe New Year!
Please do NOT DRINK/TEXT while driving.

