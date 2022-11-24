Weather Blog - Happy Thanksgiving weather thoughts!

Good morning and Happy Thanksgiving bloggers!

A storm system is developing southwest of Kansas City on this Thanksgiving morning. As the turkey goes into the oven and it starts smelling really good here is a Thanksgiving Day weather poem:

"Thanksgiving forecast: Turkeys thaw in morning, warm in oven by afternoon. Kitchen turns hot and humid. If you bother the cook, be ready for a severe squall or cold shoulder. Friday and Saturday: high pressure to eat sandwiches. Flurries of leftovers, turning to soup Sunday." This is written by Meteorologist Jeremy Nelson who used to post this when he worked at KSHB-TV over a decade ago.

A storm is developing:

There is a storm forming near the Texas/Mexico border. It is a storm that has a lot of things to monitor for our winter forecast. In some weather patterns, a storm like this one would stay south and east of Kansas City leaving us dry, but not this one. This storm is heading right towards us:

Stormy Saturday Night

Some of the models even have a mixture of sleet, snow, and rain by early Sunday morning as you can see here:

Sunday morning mixture?

Temperatures will be above freezing, so if there are snowflakes mixed in near the Iowa border, then it will still just melt. It will dry out for the game.

And, then next week, my last week on TV, there may be a winter storm. Take a look:

Snow Next Wednesday

Many of the models have been showing a cold surge Tuesday night and some snow early Wednesday morning. How appropriate would this be as our winter forecast will be on the air at 6:30 PM Wednesday evening:

Winter Forecast

Let's see how the new data rolls in. Right now, the timing on Saturday's rain is for later in the day. Friday will be mostly sunny and great for Black Friday shopping!!!!! Have fun. I won't need any new ties!!! LOL

Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day sharing and reading the weather blog. Try to not eat too much! Happy Thanksgiving from Rainbow, Sunny, Andy, myself, and our weather team!

Gary