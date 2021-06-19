Weather Blog: Heat Relief for all, Dry Relief for some

Good Saturday bloggers,

We are in need of rain and heat relief. A cold front would do the trick and one is timed for Sunday night as summer begins.

Officially, at KCI, the official reporting station for Kansas City there has been 0.99" of rain in June which is 2.17" below average by the 18th. We are 4.24" below average for the month through the 30th.

Jeff Penner

One day next week will see highs below average, but after that temperatures into next weekend will not get has hot as it has been.

Jeff Penner

How much cooler will it get? Will your yard or farm get the rain it needs? Answers to those questions and more are in the 6 minute video below.

Have a great weekend, stay cool, stay healthy