Weather Blog - Here Is The LRC Forecast For September

Good morning bloggers,

We wake up to a gorgeous morning in the 60s with barely a cloud in the sky. There is a slight chance of a thunderstorm today as temperatures warm up into the 80s. In today's blog we will look ahead to September by using the weather forecast method, known as the LRC. Let's begin by looking at the forecast made by the LRC model on July `1:

September High Temperature Forecast

This model shows a cooler start to the month, then a big warm up, and then a cool and wet ending to the month. The LRC model is predicting the best chance of significant rain to arrive in the last third of September as you can see below:

September Forecast From The LRC Model Made July 1

Look at those 60s for highs at the end of the month. The Chiefs home games are on September 12th against the Cleveland Browns, and on the 26th against the Los Angeles Chargers. The season opener has a forecast high of 90 on our model, while the second game is almost 20 degrees colder with a chance of rain.

As we shared yesterday, Tropical Storm Fred was predicted right here in this blog to arrive in the middle of August and target Florida. The LRC is what we used to make that incredibly accurate 200-day prediction. It is actually a prediction that was made right here in this blog closer to 250 days ago when Hurricane Eta made two landfalls in Florida. Take a look at the tropics today:

Three Tropical Systems

Grace & Henri are being monitored closely. Henri will likely make a move towards the east coast, but then it is likely going to turn away from the coast and stay out to sea. Grace may intensify as it takes a southern track towards Central America. The tropics are just beginning to wake up and it is going to be an active two-month stretch ahead of us. Louisiana is going to be a target a couple times as well. We will discuss these chances as they begin to show up in the coming weeks.

Kansas City Weather Time-Line:

Today: A few clouds building up this afternoon with a 20% chance of an isolated thunderstorm. A few spots may have a heavy downpour, while many others stay dry. High: 87°

A few clouds building up this afternoon with a 20% chance of an isolated thunderstorm. A few spots may have a heavy downpour, while many others stay dry. High: Tonight: Any evening thunderstorms will likely fall apart before sunset. It will be clear and muggy overnight. Low: 68°

Any evening thunderstorms will likely fall apart before sunset. It will be clear and muggy overnight. Low: Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds. Light winds. High: 89°

Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog, and sharing in this weather experience. Have a terrific Tuesday!

Gary