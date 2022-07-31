Weather Blog: High heat with cold front or 2

Good Sunday bloggers,

We are in for a typical end of July day weather wise. Highs will reach 85°-90° along with more humidity and the very slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm.

This has been a drier than average month for many, including at the KC official rain gauge at KCI. We are at 2.30" for the month which is a little over 2" below average and about 50% of average.

Jeff Penner

So, rain is still needed in many locations. Especially, since the high heat is returning. It is not all "doom and gloom" when it comes to hot and dry weather. Yes, it will heat up Monday-Wednesday. But, there is a cold front to watch Monday and another Wednesday-Thursday.

Could these fronts provide some rain? Any heat relief?

Details are in the four minute video below.

Have a great week and stay healthy.