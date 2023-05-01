Weather Blog: Increasing thunderstorm chances at the end of the week

Good May 1st bloggers,

It's incredible that it is already May. And May 1st is also known as April statistics day. It was a dry April with KCI seeing 2.77" of rain which was 1.28" below average. This is the official reading for KC, but it does not tell the whole story. There were many locations south of the river that received less than 1" of rain in April. The average rainfall for April is 4.05".

Jeff Penner

So, we need rain and the five and a half minute video below has details on the update on the upcoming rain and thunderstorm chances.

Have a great rest of your week

Stay healthy