Weather Blog - Isolated T-Storms Are Possible Later Today

Good morning bloggers,

Yesterday was a rather fascinating day. It was sunny without even one cloud in our sky at 11 AM, and then cumulus clouds began growing around the lunch hour. By 3 PM, thunderstorms had formed near Gladstone, MO. The thunderstorms were very slow moving and a couple spots had 2 inches of rain:

Rainfall Totals Tuesday

Rainfall amounts of 2.1" fell over the far north part of Kansas City and just 4.5 miles away there was not even one drop of rain.

Something similar is likely today, but I am not expecting it to be as wide spread. Here is the forecast from one of our models valid at 4 PM:

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Kansas City Weather Time-Line:

Just like yesterday, it will start out with nearly 100% sunshine. Clouds will begin forming around noon. Yesterday they formed into thunderstorms and there were quite a few of them, but they moved slowly leaving many areas dry. Today, they may even move slower, and not be as numerous. So, the chance of one forming where you live is only 10%. There will be a light southeast wind around 5 mph. High: Thursday: Sunny to start the day, then a 20% chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. High: 88°

Thank you for spending a few minutes reading the weather blog and sharing in this weather experience. Have a great day! We will be tracking any developing thunderstorms on KSHB-41 News!

Gary