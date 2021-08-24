Weather Blog: Little change this week, changes next week

Good Tuesday bloggers,

The higher heat continues as we hit 95 for the 2nd straight day. This means we are now at day 2 of 95 or higher. Wednesday should make it 3 days in a row which officially makes it a heat wave.

We will be in this air mass through Saturday as two cold fronts try and fail to make it here. This means highs each day 94-98 with lows 75-80. A few thunderstorms are possible tonight along the Iowa border, but overall it will be dry.

Jeff Penner

SUNDAY:

The third cold front does make it. You can see not only the cooler temperatures, but cooler pockets within the cooler temperatures. This is an indication of thunderstorms. We are going for a high of 91, but it could be cooler if thunderstorms move in faster.

Jeff Penner

This data has the thunderstorms moving through Sunday evening. They could be pretty heavy with some strong winds. If you want to keep the yard green and these thunderstorms still look impressive as we get closer, it may still be wise to use the sprinklers for a few more days as the heat and sunshine and can dry the topsoil out fast.

Jeff Penner

We will also be tracking a tropical system moving into the western Gulf of Mexico. Texas and Louisiana are the most likely targets. If this model is right and it makes landfall in Texas, we would have a chance to see its remnants next week. If it makes landfall in Louisiana, the remnants will likely stay well east next week.

The bottom line is that a more active pattern is setting up for next week.

Jeff Penner

2021 RAINFALL SUMMARY:

It has been an interesting summer of rainfall.

June and July saw quite a bit of rain for northern Missouri and not much south of I-70.

Amounts ranged from nearly 20" at Kirksville and Chillicothe, MO to around 6" from Lee's Summit to the Plaza, OP and Olathe. Average for the 2 months is 9.81".

Jeff Penner

Then came August. We have seen two heavy rainfall events, August 12-13 and 20-21. These have targeted locations along and south of I-70, the driest areas.

OP to Olathe have seen around 8" of rain with Chillicothe and Kirksville seeing under 2" of rain. This evens things out.

Jeff Penner

When we look at the last 30 days, most locations are in good shape. This is the percent average rainfall for the last 30 days. Northeast Missouri is still over 100% with the bullseye of rain centered in Johnson and Miami counties. Northwest, central and southern Missouri are drying out.

The front Sunday-Monday will hopefully bring .50"-2" of rain to most locations.

Jeff Penner

Have a great rest of your week and stay healthy.