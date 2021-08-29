Watch
Weather Blog: Major Hurricane Ida and a cold front

Jeff Penner
Posted at 8:27 AM, Aug 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-29 09:31:50-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Sunday bloggers,

It is a busy morning in the KSHB 41 weather center as we track a very strong hurricane in to Louisiana and showers and thunderstorms northwest of KC.

As of 7 a.m. Sunday, Ida was 7 mph away from being a category 5. It will make landfall around noon.

We have a cold front that will drift southeast across the region today through Tuesday, being slowed by Ida. As of 7 a.m. Sunday morning there were showers and thunderstorms northwest of KC and it was 39° in Casper, WY.

Details on Ida and our cold front are in the 5 minute video below.

Have a great week and stay healthy.

