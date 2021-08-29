Weather Blog: Major Hurricane Ida and a cold front

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Sunday bloggers,
It is a busy morning in the KSHB 41 weather center as we track a very strong hurricane in to Louisiana and showers and thunderstorms northwest of KC.
As of 7 a.m. Sunday, Ida was 7 mph away from being a category 5. It will make landfall around noon.
We have a cold front that will drift southeast across the region today through Tuesday, being slowed by Ida. As of 7 a.m. Sunday morning there were showers and thunderstorms northwest of KC and it was 39° in Casper, WY.
Details on Ida and our cold front are in the 5 minute video below.
Have a great week and stay healthy.