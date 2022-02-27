Weather Blog: March Begins making a run at 80°

Good Sunday bloggers,

We had a another gorgeous sunrise that allowed us to see Venus, the moon (12% illuminated) and the first light of day again.

Jeff Penner

Once the sun came up, we had a nice silhouette of Kansas City.

Jeff Penner

2022 is just rolling along as it is hard to believe we are about to enter March. Spring is going to try and get a a head start this week as we make a run at 80°. However, winter will not go quietly into the night.

What day or days could we reach 80° this week? When is our next chance of rain and/or snow?

Details are in the five and a half minute video below.

