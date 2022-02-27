Weather Blog: March Begins making a run at 80°

Good Sunday bloggers,
We had a another gorgeous sunrise that allowed us to see Venus, the moon (12% illuminated) and the first light of day again.
Once the sun came up, we had a nice silhouette of Kansas City.
2022 is just rolling along as it is hard to believe we are about to enter March. Spring is going to try and get a a head start this week as we make a run at 80°. However, winter will not go quietly into the night.
What day or days could we reach 80° this week? When is our next chance of rain and/or snow?
Details are in the five and a half minute video below.
Have a great week
Stay healthy