Weather Blog: March Begins making a run at 80°

4.jpg
Jeff Penner
4.jpg
Posted at 8:21 AM, Feb 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-27 09:56:54-05

Good Sunday bloggers,

We had a another gorgeous sunrise that allowed us to see Venus, the moon (12% illuminated) and the first light of day again.

2.jpg

Once the sun came up, we had a nice silhouette of Kansas City.

3.jpg

2022 is just rolling along as it is hard to believe we are about to enter March. Spring is going to try and get a a head start this week as we make a run at 80°. However, winter will not go quietly into the night.

What day or days could we reach 80° this week? When is our next chance of rain and/or snow?

Details are in the five and a half minute video below.

Have a great week

Stay healthy

