Weather Blog - Memorial Day thoughts & a look into cool mid-week change

Good Memorial Day morning,

Today we remember those who died while serving the United States of America. The weather is looking pretty nice, yet windy and fairly warm. Expect a high of near 88° with winds gusting up to 40 mph. That is around 180 mph less than what happened just over three years ago.

Look closely at this screenshot from our tornado coverage from over 3-years ago. Look a the box in the upper left. What do you see?

May 28, 2019

Our Last Tornado Watch

In that warning map in the upper left corner you can see the orange shade and the red shade. The red shade shows a Tornado Warning, and you can see radar image clearly showing the tornado. The orange shade shows the Tornado Watch that included the entire KC metro area counties. We have not had one Tornado Watch for the entire viewing area since that day, almost 1100 days in a row now!

May In Kansas City:

What a May! Thank about this: We have had highs in the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s this month! Wow!

May Extremes

I am plotting the severe risks

Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog and sharing in this weather experience.

Have a great holiday!

