Weather Blog: More Like Winter Thanksgiving Week

Good Saturday bloggers,

We are in for some decent weather this weekend ahead of some big changes Thanksgiving week.

The weekend started with a pretty sunrise and thick frost. Cirrus clouds which are at levels of 20,000-30,000 feet make for pretty sunrises and sunsets. The sun will be able to shine through these clouds most of today.

Jeff Penner

This sunshine through the high clouds and a south breeze 10-20 mph will allow us to warm into the mid and upper 50s. This is good news for the KU game at Arrowhead with a 2:30 PM kickoff. This evening it will cool off, but more gradual than the last few evenings. So, this is good news for the NWSL championship at CPKC stadium that starts at 7 PM. It will be cool, but it could be much colder like it was the last few evenings. Now, sitting outside in 40s degree weather for several hours can get cold, dress appropriately.

Jeff Penner

The first of 2-3 cold fronts arrives later Sunday night into Monday setting the stage for a cold holiday week.

Right now it looks cold and dry for the Plaza Lighting.

Jeff Penner

Details on the weather between today and the Plaza Lighting and into the end of the holiday weekend are in the 5 minute video below. Also, with the cold are we tracking any storm systems that could cause travel issues?

Have a great weekend

Stay healthy