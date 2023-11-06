Weather Blog | Near record warmth for Election day

Good Monday bloggers,

We are in for some great weather as we head into the second week of November. The weather pattern will be featuring weak systems tracking quickly from west to east from the Pacific Ocean. This is going to continue for seven to 10 days.

What does this mean?

Temperatures will be running 5 to 15 degrees above average the next seven to 10 days.

We will see little to no precipitation as the systems are too weak and moving too fast to get their act together in time to bring much rain.

Average highs the next 10 days drop from 58° to 53°. Average lows drop from 38° to 34°. So, when we will be running 5 to 15 degrees above average you get highs mostly in the 60s and 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s. A few days will be colder.

TODAY:

This is a a day 10-15 degrees above average. Highs will be in the low 70s with a light wind. The light wind is due to a weak front sitting over head. We will see periods of high and mid level clouds filtering the sunshine, but overall it will be near perfect. The record high is 83° set in 1915.

ELECTION DAY:

High temperatures will warm to around 75° with more sunshine and a south-southeast breeze at 10-15 mph. The front from today will lift north as a warm front. The record high is 78° set in 1934, so we will be close.

Tuesday is just not Election day, but it is Kids day at the KC Mavericks game. Our weather team will be talking weather and doing some experiments.

WEDNESDAY:

A weak cold front will move through. If it arrives around 12-1 p.m., we will see highs 75°-80° which will be near the record of 82° set in 2005. You can see from Springfield, Missouri, to St. Louis, highs will be around 80° where the front is sure to arrive after 1 p.m. If the front arrives in KC before noon, we will still see highs near 70°. This data has us at 75° with the front arriving around 1 p.m.

It is a weak front as you can see highs are in the 50s up into the northern Plains behind the front. Also, there will be no rain with the front.

THURSDAY:

This may be the one day out of the next 10 days that sees temperature at or a few degrees below average. It will be warmer than 54° if there is more sun. Lows will be in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

We will be warming back up to around 60°. This sets up a weekend where highs will be mostly in the 60s with lows in the 40s.

The next chance of a storm is November 15-20. You can see below that it is mostly rain. The only snow is in northern North Dakota. This just shows how mild the weather pattern will be for awhile, even with a storm system.

SNOWFLAKE CONTEST:

You have through Nov. 12 to enter the Snowflake contest. When will the first 1 inch of snow be measured by one of our meteorologist at KSHB 41 on the Plaza? Hint: Not the next seven-10 days.

Head to kshb.com/contests to enter.

