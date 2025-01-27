KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Kansas City's next storm system, Super Bowl LIX weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good AFC Championship Monday,

Wow! This is a tweet from former Chiefs and Mizzou quarterback Chase Daniel. This is truly incredible. Let's enjoy it as I am old enough to remember no playoffs and losing year after year during the first game of the postseason.

Patrick Mahomes since becoming the starter:

Year 1: AFC Championship

Year 2: Won Super Bowl

Year 3: Lost Super Bowl

Year 4: AFC Championship

Year 5: Won Super Bowl

Year 6: Won Super Bowl

Year 7: Super Bowl

Never been a better start to a career in the history of the game.

If you are heading to New Orleans for Super Bowl weekend, they are not going to have a snowstorm. As of now, it looks like scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday, Feb. 7, with a chance for a round of more organized thunderstorms later Friday into Saturday (Feb. 7-8). We will watch for some severe weather.

Super Bowl Sunday is looking nice in New Orleans with highs around 60°.

Jeff Penner

Now to our weather.

Our next weathermaker is bringing much-needed rain to southern California. There are some mudslides where the ground has been burnt and the rain is turning the loose soil into mud. But, I would think this is better than fires being spread by 100 mph winds.

Jeff Penner

TODAY:

Before we get to the storm system, we are in for some decent weather. Today and Tuesday, we will see 100% sunshine with highs in the 40s.

But, the snow cover effect is now over three weeks old. Our highs today would easily reach the 50s, but the warming southwest winds are flowing over the longest stretch of the snow cover.

You can see it is warmer in western Kansas and along Interstate 80.

Jeff Penner

TUESDAY:

The snow cover effect is still hanging on as we see highs in the low to mid-50s, while it gets close to 60° in western Kansas and more into the 50s along I-80.

Wednesday will see increasing clouds with highs in the mid- to upper-40s as a weak front drifts through.

Jeff Penner

THURSDAY-FRIDAY:

If there is any snow left, it will melt these days as we track widespread rain from our next storm system. Highs will be in the low 40s with lows in the mid- to upper-30s.

So, rain is the primary precipitation type. A few snowflakes may mix in Friday as the storm system exits. But, we do not expect any accumulation.

Severe weather is possible across Arkansas, central and eastern Oklahoma, and central and eastern Texas and Louisiana. So, they go from a snowstorm to severe weather in a week.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

RAINFALL FORECAST:

Very heavy rain is likely from central Texas to the Tennessee Valley where 2"-5" of rain is possible.

Jeff Penner

Our area will see .10" to 1" of rain with a pocket of trace-.50" to our south and a pocket of .50"-1.50" to our west. The location of these pockets is not set yet.

Keep in mind, we average 1.16" of rain in January, which is, on average, the driest month of the year.

If we can get at least a .25"-.50" of rain, we will wash the salt and chemicals off the roads.

Jeff Penner

Have a great week.

Stay healthy and GO CHIEFS!

