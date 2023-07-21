Weather Blog Post: Longest, strongest stretch of heat this summer lurking next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Friday morning Bloggers!

Enjoy the absence of heat and humidity Friday and Saturday. That heat wave we talked about the past few days, the one brewing next week in our super 10-Day forecast — it's getting more likely.

KSHB 41 Weather Heating quickly after this weekend.

Have you noticed the lack of a signature heat wave this summer? Cassie Wilson and I pulled some data about Kansas City's 90° days. We heated to 90° or higher 12 times this year. T

This is a little behind the average of 16 by today's date. You could say we are due. It's likely we catch this number and easily surpass it next week.

Every day, in the super 10-Day Forecast, starting Monday, could top 90°.

Cassie Wilson - KSHB 41 Weather Fewer than average 90° days this summer

We need to take the potential for next week's heat wave seriously. Most of the viewing area, including Kansas City, just upgraded to a High Risk for excessive heat. This is the top of the scale.

Mike Nicco Excessive Heat Risk Forecast

Mike Nicco Entire area under highest risk for excessive heat

There are other forecasters thinking the same way. One of those, the CPC (Climate Prediction Center), forecast an 80%-90% chance of above average temperatures in most of our neighborhoods. That's about as absolute as they get. And, if you search around the country, you won't find many places hide or get relief.

Mike Nicco Kansas City most likely city in the country to experience above average highs

Mike Nicco Almost entire country heating above average

I'm hopeful but not counting on a couple of low end chances for storms to knock down the excessive heat. Also, remember those hot days around Independence day. We had a consistent easterly wind. Not as lucky this time as our winds blow in from hotter areas to our south.

The other factor, where the high pressure sets up. Last time the high and the core of the hottest air stayed to our west. If our medium range models bear fruit, the high sits nearly on top of us.

Mike Nicco Core of heat nearly over Kansas City

Please be careful next week and look out for those vulnerable to the heat.

Keep an eye on the electrical grids. This heat wave could push them past their limits.

Thanks for stopping by and reading today's Weather Blog.

—-