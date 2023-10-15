Watch Now
KHSB 41 Weather Blog | Kansas City has potential for bigger pattern change in 10 days

Posted at 7:53 AM, Oct 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-15 09:05:46-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Sunday bloggers,

We had a small system come through last night. We will have small system come through today. We are tracking a system for the middle of next week. We are tracking the potential to see a bigger pattern change in 10 days.

Does any of this add up to beneficial rain? Drought conditions are covering much of the USA as of today.

4.jpg

We have a more detailed look at the next 10 days in the five and a half minute video below.

