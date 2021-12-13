Weather Blog: Potential for More December Severe Weather

Good Monday bloggers,

Two days ago we witnessed a devastating tornado outbreak, which is unusual but not unheard of in December, especially from around I-70 and south to around I-44 and south and east.

We are now tracking the potential of another severe weather outbreak this Wednesday for Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, northern Illinois, eastern Nebraska, possibly clipping northern Missouri.

It appears we are just south of the threat area. We will watch this closely and also we are in a High Wind Watch for Wednesday regardless of thunderstorms. Winds may gust over 50 mph!

Jeff Penner

The average number of tornadoes in December for Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin since 1989 is zero, 0, goose egg! So, if there is an outbreak on Wednesday this would be unprecedented. Even 1 tornado is unprecedented.

Now, anytime you get warm and humid air and a strong storm system with major wind shear, you open the door to tornadoes. Warm and humid air with a strong storm system and major wind shear don't come together in the upper Midwest in December, until possibly this week. Let's see how this evolves.

We do need rain, not severe weather, as we are in the 0% to 10% range when it comes to rainfall percent of average the last 30 days.

Jeff Penner

This week we will be challenging some all time record warm December records.

Jeff Penner

The six and a half minute video below details this severe weather potential and more weird December weather.

Have a great week and stay healthy.