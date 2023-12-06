Weather Blog | Quick moving system brings quiet weather for Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — I hope you are having a good week, weather blog readers!

We are in the middle of a brief warm spell as temperatures this afternoon reach the middle 50s, followed by the middle 60s for Thursday with a strong southwesterly wind.

KSHB

The wind may gust near 35 mph Thursday afternoon and early evening, which won't allow us to enjoy the unseasonably warm temperatures quite as much as we want.

That wind is increasing in response to a developing storm system to our west that will bring rain showers to most of us, with maybe some snow mixing in across northern Missouri late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

KSHB

It is unlikely there will be any travel impacts from this system other than wet roads and a stout wind out of the northwest on Saturday.

This is a bit of change from our forecast thoughts just a day or so ago, when the system was forecast to move a little slower; a slower, stronger system would allow for colder air to come in on the backside to create snowfall. But that looks unlikely at this point.

In turn, this means more dry time and warmer temperatures than if the system was slower. But don't interpret that as me saying it's going to be warm this weekend, but temperatures in the 40s are better/warmer than temperatures in the 30s.

KSHB

Saturday is the typical cloudy, chilly, windy day that we inevitably must endure following the passage of a large storm system.

Expect a cloudy and chilly day with highs in the lower 40s, and wind chills in the 30s for the warmest part of the day.

That leaves us with sunshine for Sunday but a cold start to Sunday morning. If you will be lining up to set up the tailgate at Arrowhead before 10 a.m., count on wind chills in the teens to middle 20s.

For much of the afternoon and early evening it looks to be sunny with highs in the lower 40s with overall light wind, nothing that will impact the game.

KSHB

This forecast brings a little bit for everyone...warm temperatures...a rainy night...sweater weather this weekend. Enjoy it!

—