Weather Blog: Quiet weather in Kansas City, nation this weekend

Watch the latest forecast any time.
Weekend Jet Stream
Posted at 1:36 PM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 14:36:46-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Happy Thursday everyone! It has been a very busy last 7-days in Kansas City.

A week ago there was 1-4" of snow on the ground in the metro but this latest system produced pretty much nothing locally while several inches accumulated in far northern MO.

The weather this weekend will thankfully be quite uneventful as our jet stream begins to develop into warm bump or we call a "ridge" of high pressure.

This ridge allows for southerly winds to bring in warmer air and moisture.

Weekend Jet Stream

Local Weekend Weather

The weekend is looking warmer than average thanks to that southerly wind which will be a little breezy Saturday with gusts near 35mph.

Everyday(Friday-Monday) looks to be mostly sunny except Saturday as the clouds gradually get lower from Saturday morning to the afternoon.

Weekend Forecast

It's not just our weather locally that will be quiet, most of the country will be as well.

National Weekend Weather

If you are traveling this weekend to the East Coast, it will be a soggy start with cold front bringing widespread rain. Freezing rain and sleet will impact northern New England with snow in Maine.

Friday National Weather

Outside of some precipitation possible in New Mexico/Texas and the upper Mountain West Saturday-Sunday, quiet weather expected for much of the US.

National Weather Saturday

Next chance of precipitation

Our weather looks pretty quiet until next Wednesday and Thursday as an area of low pressure brings in a ton of moisture from the Gulf.

Here is the European weather model bringing in widespread precipitation all over the place.

Thursday National Simulated Radar

We will have to see if we can time this up with some cold air and give us our next shot of snow but this maybe another system that bring severe weather to the deep south, who are dealing with another severe weather system today.

Enjoy your weekend!

