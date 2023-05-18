Weather Blog: Rain chances Friday, fantastic weekend weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hey Weather Blog readers, meteorologist Wes Peery here with your Thursday blog.

I hope you have something planned outside this weekend because the weather is looking great.

All thanks to a cold front, that as of Thursday afternoon is over Iowa and Nebraska.

KSHB

That front has actually brought down enough Canadian wildfire smoke to put the entire state of Nebraska under an air quality alert.

KSHB

I'm still not too confident there will be air quality impacts quite as bad as Nebraska when the front moves through our area on Friday, but there will probably be some smoke along for the ride.

Scattered showers start to move in after 2 a.m. with the best chance of rain during the mid to late morning.

KSHB

Rainfall coverage may increase south of Interstate 70 around lunch before the band of rain slowly exits, moving south during the afternoon.

KSHB

KSHB

This means after work and evening plans are likely good to go, but grab something warm to wear. By 7 p.m. temperatures may be in the lower to middle 60s as the sky clears out and a northerly wind increases.

KSHB

Don't expect Mother Nature to help you out too much in terms of watering your lawn or garden. Rainfall amounts will likely be less than 0.25" for most, but some 0.50-1.0" isolated spots aren't out of the question.

KSHB

We would like some more rainfall as we are still pretty dry — especially considering this is historically the wettest month of year — but June isn't too far behind.

I need to put in this disclaimer... this is Kansas City... it is totally possible the rain misses a good portion of the KC Metro, so please, don't count on the rain as the chance is only 50 percent.

Rain or not, this front should give us nice weather for the weekend, especially some comfortably cool morning lows near 50 degrees.

We will be able to get those cool temperatures thanks to the dry air and high pressure overhead, which means skies will be clear and wind speeds will be pretty light.

KSHB

Enjoy your weekend, and thanks for reading!

