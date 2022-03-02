Weather Blog: Record warm, cold front, thunderstorms, snow all in next 6 days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good morning bloggers,

From 82 degrees to snow? And, throw in thunderstorms, possibly some hail and another rollercoaster ride of temperatures! This is what we have in our forecast between now and Monday night. We will discuss all of this in today's blog.

KSHB 41 Meteorologist Lindsey Anderson just now (6:51 a.m.): "Actually, two of our main computer models, the American and the European model, are showing the possibility of snow." Yes, and both of them show accumulations. Remember the biggest snowstorm in Kansas City history happened in March when 25 inches fell on the first couple of days of spring in 1912.

Are you ready for a record-warm day? We had our first 70-degree day at Kansas City International Airport yesterday, and we will likely have our first 80-degree day today. The record is 80 degrees was set back on March 2, 1901, or 121 years ago. We are forecasting 82 degrees today!

Record Warm Day

This past month has been a wild ride with temperatures in the 50s or 60s each week and three snowstorms. Here are the February stats:

February Statistics

After we surge to near a record high temperature today and likely break the record, a cold front will be approaching. We will experience a 20 to 30 degree cool down tomorrow as the front stalls to our south.

Cooler Thursday

The first of a series of storm systems will then begin tracking over our region. The first one will help pull the warmer air back into our area on Friday and Saturday:

Saturday Forecast

Look at what may happen by Monday:

Forecast Valid Monday Morning

Yes, the two big models, the American Model (GFS) shown above, and the European Model are showing snow accumulations on Monday. There is an LLTI factor in play too. The LLTI stands for "Lezak's Leaving Town Index." Andy and I are traveling to Los Angeles and Palm Springs next week to see some of my family I haven't seen since the pandemic started.

This is evolving now, and we will see if the models continue trending into this solution. Here is what I wrote to a Weather 20/20 customer in mid-December for this next week: "This period will begin with a great chance of our biggest snowstorm of the season." So, this next storm has been on our "LRC Radar" for over two months to arrive in these next few days.

Kansas City weather timeline:

Today: Mostly sunny and warm. There is a good chance we will break the record high of 80 degrees set back in 1901. A breeze from the southwest and west at 8 to 18 miles per hour is expected. This will create the conditions for a nearly perfect E.O.I. (Eat Outside Index) of 10. High: A record-breaking 82 degrees

Tonight: The wind shifts to the northeast at 5 to 15 miles per hour. Low: 38 degrees

Thursday: Colder, but still mild. High: 55 degrees

Friday and Saturday: Periods of clouds. Windy and warmer with just a slight chance of a brief shower later Saturday. Highs near 70 degrees

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. There will be an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms. Colder again with highs in the 40s.

Monday: Rain and thunderstorms are possible early with a chance of snow late. High: 38 degrees

We will go over all of this today and tonight on KSHB 41!

Thank you for sharing this weather experience and spending a few minutes reading the weather blog. Have a great Wednesday.

Gary