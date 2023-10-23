Weather Blog | Remnants of major hurricane begin our big weather change

Good Monday bloggers,

Today was more like summer than the end of October as highs reached the mid to upper 80s! The record was 91°, so it can get hot this time of year.

Our big weather change begins Tuesday as we will see the first of several chances of beneficial rain and thunderstorms.

There are many locations from around Iola, Kansas, to Sedalia, Missouri, that are two feet below average rainfall since Oct.24, 2022!

All other locations are running 5"-15" below average. So, I will say it one more time, we need rain!

Jeff Penner

How much rain will we receive? How cold will it get? Could we see snow a week after highs near 90°?

Details are in the 5-minute video below.

Have a great week, stay healthy.