Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Scattered t-storms today, then calm; Next t-storm chances

4.jpg
Jeff Penner
4.jpg
Posted at 5:30 AM, May 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-26 06:33:36-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Sunday bloggers,

We escaped the brunt of the severe weather with this situation, except for one event between 10:30 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. What happened last night south of the river as winds gusted to 60-70 mph and in locations where there was just a few sprinkles behind the thunderstorm?

1.jpg

Rainfall for most locations was between .10" and 1" and it came down in a manner where the ground could soak it up.

2.jpg

We do have some thunderstorms still in the forecast today. We are in a level 2 of 5 severe weather risk.

3.jpg

The weather pattern is calming down a bit, but for how long?

We explain the odd wind event, look at the rest of the Memorial Day weekend and next main rounds of thunderstorms in the 7 minute video below.

Have a great and meaningful rest of your holiday weekend.
Stay healthy.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo