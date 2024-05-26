KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Scattered t-storms today, then calm; Next t-storm chances

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Sunday bloggers,

We escaped the brunt of the severe weather with this situation, except for one event between 10:30 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. What happened last night south of the river as winds gusted to 60-70 mph and in locations where there was just a few sprinkles behind the thunderstorm?

Rainfall for most locations was between .10" and 1" and it came down in a manner where the ground could soak it up.

We do have some thunderstorms still in the forecast today. We are in a level 2 of 5 severe weather risk.

The weather pattern is calming down a bit, but for how long?

We explain the odd wind event, look at the rest of the Memorial Day weekend and next main rounds of thunderstorms in the 7 minute video below.

Have a great and meaningful rest of your holiday weekend.

Stay healthy.