Weather Blog: Small System tonight could cause Problems

Good Saturday bloggers,

We are tracking a small system that will move through this evening and night. It will bring a light mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet & snow showers.

If it is all freezing rain, which is rain falling from the clouds and freezing on contact with surfaces, it could get slick quick even with amounts of .01". This is because it causes a glaze.

If it is sleet (the pellets bouncing off the ground) or snow, we would get a dusting. This would be slick, but it is better than a glaze.

If it is just plain rain because temps would be above 32°, surfaces will be wet and could become slick by morning when temps drop below 32°.

We lean with the slicker scenario at this time. But nothing is set yet.

Jeff Penner

Also, did you know KC has more snow than Omaha, Des Moines and Minneapolis combined?

14.5" for KC and 14.1" for Omaha, Des Moines and Minneapolis combined!

Jeff Penner

What is going on?

Details on this small, but possibly consequential weather system are in the video below.

Have a great weekend.

Stay warm, safe and healthy