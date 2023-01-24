Weather Blog: Snow tonight will lead to wet commute Wednesday AM in Kansas City

Sorry snow-lovers - this won't be a big snow maker for us! This system continues to trend a little warmer and will limit most of the accumulation to the grass, elevated and untreated surfaces.

Take a look at where the system is right now. It's already producing snow across Texas, Oklahoma and south central Kansas!

KSHB-41 Weather

This storm is set to move in this evening. In fact, you may notice some light rain develop around the evening commute through the dinner hour. A transition to snow will happen soon after leading to the window of snow accumulation between 12am-6am. Let's break it down.

Timing:



Now - 5pm: Cloudy with temperatures reaching the upper 30s to near 40°.

5pm - 8pm: Light rain moves in from south to north.

8pm - 12am: Rain mixes with and eventually changes to snow. Temperatures drop to 33-36°. Roads are mainly wet at this time.

12am - 6am: Widespread snow begins especially as temperatures cool down. Temperatures will range from 31-33°. But 1 degree colder would increase the accumulation & impacts to the roads drastically!

Snow Amounts:

Kansas City could pick up between a dusting-2" of snow, mainly on grassy, untreated and elevated surfaces. Lesser amounts of a Trace-1" is expected northwest of KC with totals between of 1-3" possible southeast of KC.

KSHB-41 Weather

We continue to note the heavier snow accumulations south of the I-44 corridor from southeastern Missouri to northern Arkansas. This is where the Winter Storm Warning has been issued through Wednesday afternoon! Definitely want to avoid traveling in this part of the country Wednesday.

KSHB-41 Weather

Road Conditions:

Drive carefully on your Wednesday morning commute! Roads will likely remain wet to slushy, however, some of our neighborhood streets, untreated surfaces, and bridges/overpasses could have more slick spots to watch for.

Challenges:

Like other storms this season, this one doesn't come without challenges. A degree or two matters, especially when we're talking about accumulating versus melting snow! We will be watching the temperatures very closely in the morning before you leave for work.

The entire team is working today to track this evolving & constantly changing forecast.

Myself and Cassie Wilson will be on TV starting at 4 a.m. Wednesday. Cassie will be in Storm Tracker to let you know how conditions are fairing for the commute. Remember, a difference in 1 degree can change accumulations & impacts in your area. See you all then!

