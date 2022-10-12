Weather Blog - Snowflake Contest Begins Today

Hey Bloggers,

It's time for our snowflake contest to begin. It has snowed in three of the past four October's, so we better get it started. When do you think we will have our first inch of snow?

Snowflake Contest

Click here to enter: Snowflake Contest The goal is to predict when Kansas City will have it's first inch of snow as measured in front of our studios at 4712 Oak Street.

Hint #1: The average first inch is December 14th

Hint #2: Last year our first inch of snow fell on New Year's Day

Thank you to our sponsor Mazzarese for providing this great prize for the winner!

Were you up early Wednesday morning at 4 AM? Look at what went through KC:

Morning Rain

We had thunder, lightning, heavy rain, and some wind gusts to 45 mph. This all happened between 3 and 5 AM. Rainfall amounts were good enough to bring the trees a decent drink of water, but we need more. I could even tell that the trees became a bit more vibrant.

Rainfall Totals

Rainfall amounts reached over a half inch in a few spots, while many others had less than this. We are currently in a growing drought. Hopefully this new LRC, that is setting up now, will begin producing some wetter storm systems.

With the snowflake contest beginning, look at what has shown up on our forecast map:

Minnesota snow

Snow is now possible two states north of KC by Friday. Wow!

Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day sharing in this weather experience. Have a great day!

Gary