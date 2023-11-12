Weather Blog | Snowflake contest, Thanksgiving week changes

Good Sunday bloggers,

The deadline to enter the Snowflake Contest is today at 11:59:59 p.m. When will the first one inch of snow be measured by one of our meteorologists on the Plaza at KSHB 41?

Go to kshb.com/contests to pick the date and time.

HINT:

Do not pick a date this week as not only will it be too warm, but there are no precipitation producing weather features moving in.

We do see changes for Thanksgiving week. Could these changes end the Snowflake contest? Will the changes affect travel?

Details are in the five-minute video below.

Have a great week.

Stay healthy.