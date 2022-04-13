Weather Blog - Some snow is possible early this afternoon in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good morning bloggers,

The "cap" held and didn't finally break until the thunderstorms built south from Nebraska after sunset. Then, as we predicted in yesterday's blog, the front moved out ahead of the line. This cut off the moisture supply, the fuel for the line of thunderstorms and they weakened as they moved across the metro area. This did almost exactly what I though it would do. We had to monitor that cap closely, and we did. Not even one thunderstorm popped through and it protected our area from severe weather yesterday.

Today is very different, and this is a forecast that we made four months ago to arrive now.

Severe risk predicted four-months ago

This is a level 4 out of 5 risk of severe weather. Mayfield, Kentucky, was hit on Dec. 10 and 56 people were killed in that city while 90 people died that day. This is a target again today. Let's hope no long-track-tornadoes form.

While this major risk is being monitored, look at what is heading towards KC:

Snow & rain

There is a band of rain and snow west of Kansas City. Temperatures will drop as this band moves overhead around mid-day and this will produce a chance of snowflakes in KC. Temperatures will likely drop into the 30s for a while as we get evaporative cooling of the layer which may lead to snowflakes reaching the ground.

It was 86° yesterday and it may snow today. It will be around 50 degrees colder at 3 p.m. than it was Tuesday, and it will feel 60 degrees colder with wind chills in the 20s this afternoon. OUCH!

We will be tracking the area of rain and snow closely.

Gary