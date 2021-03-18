Weather Blog - Sometimes You Strike Out - Warmer Days Ahead

Good morning bloggers,

Sometimes you strike out. It was not a good day for meteorologists in the KC area yesterday. The writing was on the wall, and I refused to see it and swung and missed. It was a "change up" that Mother Nature through right down the middle of the plate. I thought it was a fast ball, and I, embarrassingly, looked horrible at the plate and I swung and missed for strike three. There may be a few snowflakes this morning, but this storm did not produce the snow I was forecasting. We blew the snow part of the weather forecast. I apologize, and we will do better the next time. As I discussed in yesterday's blog, Kansas City has been shown to be the most difficult place to predict the weather in the USA, and we do a great job of it, but sometimes we blow it.

What happened? Well first of all, the temperatures never dropped below 36 degrees.

Morning conditions

This 6:53 AM temperature and conditions show some light snow up at KCI Airport this morning, but just a few snowflakes mixed with some drizzle. And, it is windy. Hold onto your hat. This is the low temperature so far, although I think it may have dipped to 36 degrees. Yesterday, we discussed how there would be no snow accumulation if the temperature didn't fall below 36 degrees, and we were accurate about that one. I knew that it was a possibility, but again, the change up pitch from Mother Nature was right over the plate for me to see and I swung early and hard, and whiffed on the forecast.

We are now on the back side of this storm, and I think we are all ready for a warm up. It is in the forecast for the weekend. The wind will return to the southeast Friday, and then Saturday should jump up to near 60 degrees. Sunday will warm into the 60s with our forecast high around 65 to 67 degrees Sunday!

Surface Forecast Valid Monday Evening

The next storm system is due in Monday with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. We will be discussing this set up on 41 Action News today and tonight. I am on may way to work out, and then we will begin that discussion on our newscasts tonight! It's back and traps today!

Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the Gabbing With Gary blog. Have a great day.

Gary