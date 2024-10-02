KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Feels like Kansas City summer in October

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Wednesday bloggers,

The calendar says October, but the weather pattern says July. It is not only much warmer than average, it has become rather dry. We have seen just five days of measurable rain since Aug. 30.

Let's talk about temperatures first.

Since temperature records began in Kansas City, 1887, we have reached 90° or higher 44 days out of a total of 4,247 days in October. That is 1% of the time.

Jeff Penner

As of today, we are forecasting 2 days of 90° or higher weather for the next five days. So, if we only hit 90° or higher twice this October, that is 6% of the days in October 2024.

THURSDAY:

This will be the first day where we have a chance to reach 90° as a southwest breeze at 5-15 mph brings in a hot airmass. Temperatures will rise 30-40 degrees from morning lows in the 50s. This is a sign of dry air and ground.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

You would think with the set up of a cold front, surface low and warm front approaching we would see thunderstorms. But, not a chance. There may be scattered thunderstorms Thursday evening and night into Friday across eastern Iowa, far northeast Missouri and central to northern Illinois.

Jeff Penner

FRIDAY:

The front slips through and we will have a fantastic Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. An east-northeast breeze will blow at 5-15 mph.

Jeff Penner

SATURDAY:

The front from Friday surges north as a warm front while a new cold front arrives in Nebraska. This means we have our second chance to reach 90° or higher this month. Again, with all the fronts you would think thunderstorms. But, they will barely produce a cloud.

Jeff Penner

SUNDAY-MONDAY:

The cold front in Nebraska on Saturday will push through making for great weather. This includes Monday Night Football when the New Orleans Saints arrive. Temperatures for the game will drop into the 60s with a light wind.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

What about after Monday? Any sign of fall like weather?

Not really. Temperature October 10-16 will average 5-10 degrees, at times, 15 degrees above average. Our average high drops from 70° to 67°. This means we will see highs in the 70s and 80s with lows mostly in the 50s.

Jeff Penner

Now to the rainfall or the lack of rainfall.

Since July 4th we are running about 7.50" of rainfall below average. There are some locations that are not as dry, while there are some that are drier. But, now it is not raining anywhere.

Jeff Penner

Take a look at the current Drought Monitor. A new one will come out Thursday. I am sure it will not be any less colorful.

Note, the yellow indicates "abnormally dry" which is a level 1 of 5 on the drought scale. This is not considered drought conditions, but it is one rung away.

Jeff Penner

Now, take a look at the Drought Monitor from July 9th. It is really amazing how it has dried out during the last 2 months. Fortunately, this occurred in a way that it did not greatly impact the corn and soybean growing season.

Jeff Penner

Do we see beneficial rain in the forecast the next 10 days? Nope. The only rain is in the Gulf of Mexico to the coast and into Florida. The amounts of rain are dependent on whether a tropical system gets going in the gulf the next 7-10 days.

Jeff Penner

So, if you still want summer weather, you got it. If you want fall like weather, there will be a few days, especially during the morning that will feel like early fall out of the next 10-14 days. If you want or need rain on your yard or farm, well the sprinkler is the only option at this point.

There is some hope for a wetter weather pattern.

A new and unique weather pattern is about to start forming, the LRC. Once it is fully formed by early to mid November it will begin cycling through the winter, spring and summer of 2025. Hopefully, it will not be this dry. Stay tuned!

Have a great week and weekend.

Stay healthy.

LET'S GO ROYALS!!!!