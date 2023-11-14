Weather Blog | Sunshine for Sunflower Showdown

Hey weather blog readers! I hope you are enjoying the sunshine and warm temperatures expected this week.

Highs for the next three days, through Thursday, will be near 70 with a breezy southerly wind.

KSHB

A cold front set to come through on Thursday evening will end the warmth and may bring some light rainfall or sprinkles. Otherwise, we are looking at perfect fall weather for Saturday, when KU and K-State battle for the Governor's Cup.

With kick-off at 6 p.m., tailgating temperatures will be warmest for the day. Under a sunny sky, temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60 with a slight westerly breeze.

Kick-off temperatures under the lights will be in the lower 50s, perfect fall football weather but you will still need to dress warmly as once the sunsets at 5:04 p.m. it will be chilly! The wind remains relatively light at 5-10 mph out of the west in the afternoon, shifting to the south for the evening.

KSHB

By the end of the game, temperatures fall into the middle 40s with the wind chill in the lower 40s. Again, nothing too wonky to plan for but make sure you bring some warm clothes.

Enjoy the game!

