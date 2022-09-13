Weather Blog - The Chiefs forecast is on target

Good morning bloggers,

Let's begin with the Chiefs forecast, including the score:

Chiefs Forecast

We used the LRC to make a prediction for this game three weeks ago on August 26th. This is straight from the Weather 20/20 patent-pending and accurate weather model:

LRC Prediction From August 26, 2022

Our model had rain only out over western Kansas, and it is exactly what it is likely going to do on Thursday. And, the forecast high of 82° will be around four to five degrees off with the low almost exactly right. That is what the LRC will be providing for these events months in advance. Some of you may remember, the LRC and Weather 20/20 made the only accurate forecast for the outdoor Super Bowl in East Rutherford, NJ in 2014. We predicted 50s with no chance of snow, while the other forecasts were for brutally cold and snow. It was 55° and the weather was perfect for that game.

This forecast was a lot easier than that Super Bowl forecast. Now, I did at that the Chiefs will be leading 31-24 in the fourth quarter. By tomorrow, we will predict the final score!

Forecast Valid 5 PM Thursday:

Great Chiefs Game-Day Weather

The remnants of Hurricane Kay are tracking over the western states. A weak disturbance will weaken further and drift over us on Friday and Saturday. It is so weak that we are leaving that chance of rain at 10% or less right now.

Forecast Today: 100% sunshine again with light south winds around 10 mph or less. High: 88°

Thank you for sharing in this weather experience and spending a few minutes of your day reading the blog. Have a terrific Tuesday.

Gary