KSHB 41 Weather Blog | What's ahead in Kansas City's weather for next 10 days?

Good Saturday bloggers,

We will look at the next 10 days in the 5 minute video below.

The storm that is exiting today brought feet of snow to the Rockies in Colorado and New Mexico. It brought our area .10"-1" of rain.

The dry slot of the storm is moving in which means we have shut off the significant precipitation with lingering drizzle until around 10 AM. Then, the sun will return this afternoon.

This means good weather for the soccer games today at CPKC stadium.

The weather looks good for Chiefs football on Sunday at Arrowhead. It also looks good today for KU football at Arrowhead.

Heading to Columbia, MO for the 6:45 PM game against the Sooners? It looks dry with temperatures in the low to 50s to upper 40s.

What about the next 10 days? Any cold air? Any big storm systems? Answers are in the 5 minute video below.

