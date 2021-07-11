Weather Blog: The Week Ahead, July 11-18, 2021

Good Sunday bloggers,

We will look into the week ahead in the 5 minute video below. Before we look ahead we look back and over the last year quite a drought has formed in the western USA with areas of significant drought north of I-80. The drought in the west has no chance of reducing during the summer as monsoon thunderstorms are just not enough.

Jeff Penner

Our area has seen plenty of rain the last 30 days and way too much in northeast and central Missouri. Rainfall has been over 300% of average across northeast and central Missouri. The KC area is in the 100% to 150% of average rainfall the last 30 days. One good thing, is that we are avoiding a heat wave.

Jeff Penner

Now we look ahead. We are tracking a summer storm system and more thunderstorm chances in the week ahead.

It looks like more heavy rain is possible in locations that don't need it.

Jeff Penner

The video below has the details.

Have a great week ahead and stay healthy.