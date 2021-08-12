Weather Blog - Thunderstorms Are Heading Towards KC

Good afternoon bloggers,

Thunderstorms are tracking across our region this afternoon and they seem to be targeting much of our viewing area. They will gradually build a bit stronger and drift south and east. Here is how they looked at 1:20 PM:

1:20 PM Radar

As you can see, the developing area of thunderstorms was quite active early in the afternoon. It has some heat to feed off of as you can see here:

1:30 PM Temperatures

The dew point temperatures are near 75°. This is very high, and indicates a tremendous amount of humidity and moisture available for these thunderstorms. The heat and humidity are the fuel. The dangerous heat continues ahead of this line of thunderstorms, and the heat index will be nearly 110° in a few spots. Cooler air will be moving in tonight and Friday.

Kansas City Weather Timeline:

This evening: There is a 90% chance of thunderstorms. Expect very heavy rain, lightning, thunder, and some wind gusts, if you get underneath one of these thunderstorms. Some small hail is also possible. Rainfall amounts of 1/4" to 2" are possible. There may be some rising water in the areas that have the heaviest thunderstorms. Temperatures will drop into the 70s or 80s when a thunderstorm forms over you.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a few thunderstorms. It will be cooler with highs in the 80s.

Thank you for sharing in this weather experience on the Gabbing With Gary blog. Watch KSHB-41 News beginning at 4 PM as Wes Peery tracks these into the KC metro area. He is filling in for me today. Have a great Thursday evening and keep your eye to the sky!

Gary